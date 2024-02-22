Gunlock State Park waterfalls majestically return for second consecutive year

GUNLOCK, Utah — A rare occurrence in southern Utah has happened for the second time in back-to-back years. The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park have returned.

It's been months since water flowed at Gunlock, but due to an abundance of moisture and warm temperatures, it appears the falls are back in business.

Video and photos shared by Utah's Weather Authority Elise Lipinski showed stunning views, with water spilling over the Gunlock Reservoir and crashing into the red rocks below.

Gunlock falls flowing

With even more storms expected to bring rainy weather across Utah, hopefully these stunning and rare views of Gunlock Falls will continue!

At the end of June 2023, Utah said goodbye to the majestic sight after multiple months of stunning waterfall views.

Elise Lipinski

In 2023, park officials said the falls had only made their triumphant appearance a handful of times in the last decade, meaning having the rare phenomenon occur in two consecutive years is pretty spectacular.

Despite being a great view, it's also a good indicator that Utah has received a decent amount of moisture. Most of the state is under no drought conditions at all, while some parts remain in "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought" categories.

Elise Lipinski

Officials have warned visitors to be extremely cautious when recreating around the falls as rocks are very slick and water moves fast.

Just like Punxsutawney Phil, maybe the return of the falls means spring is right around the corner?

If you want to see this beautiful sight, you'll want to head to Gunlock State Park sooner rather than later as it's never clear when the falls will dry up for good.