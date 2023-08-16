Hammer to fall on DUI drivers in Utah through Labor Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Those intending to drive in Utah under the influence of alcohol or drugs are being warned ahead of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Starting Wednesday, there will be an increased DUI enforcement presence looking for impaired drivers on state roadways through Sept. 4, with over 180 extra shifts scheduled among several different agencies.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there have already been 573 alcohol or drug-related crashes in 2023, along with 51 fatalities.

In 2022, there were 10,413 DUI arrests in Utah.

“Every incidence of impaired driving is 100 percent preventable if drivers make the choice to act responsibly,” said Robyn LaLumia, Director at the Utah Highway Safety Office.

Anyone who sees a drunk driver on Utah roads is urged to call 911. Below are signs of what impaired driving looks like:

