Handler of corrections K9 officer that died in vehicle placed on administrative leave

SALT LAKE CITY — The handler of a K9 officer who died after being left in a vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility has been placed on administrative leave.

Loki, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois who had been with the K9 unit since 2017, died inside the vehicle that was parked near the facility's kennel. Officials said his death was believed to be heat related.

Few other details were made available about the K9's death, but Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Redd said Friday that the handler was devastated over the death and would be given time away from the job.

On Monday, a department spokesperson said the unidentified handler has been placed on paid administrative leave .