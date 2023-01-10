Handler reports K9 Riko back to work two weeks after being stabbed by suspect

HURRICANE, Utah — About two weeks after K9 Riko with the Hurricane City Police Department was stabbed by a suspect, his handler reports the beloved K9 officer is back on the job sniffing out narcotics.

"Riko has been a part of my family for over 4 years, and [these] last couple weeks [have] been very difficult," said his handler Officer Eric Demille in a statement. "I am so thankful for Riko's speedy recovery, and that I don't have to work without him. His being with me gives me and my family more comfort. He is loved by the whole family."

On the evening of December 26, Riko was stabbed with a knife by a man who reportedly entered a stranger's home and engaged in a car chase with officers. The man was later fatally shot by police.

"I sent Riko knowing the suspect had a knife but knowing Riko was the only thing that would slow the male down to prevent another officer from being hurt," Demille said. "Riko did his job and did not hesitate to do it."

Demille detailed that Riko was stabbed y a "large knife" in the top of his neck through his chest. The knife cut several veins, Demille said, a couple of arteries and his trachea.

"Before the bleeding was under control, I was talked to about the possibility of Riko's leg being amputated due to the artery retracting into the socket," Demille said. "The vets working on Riko 100 percent saved his life and leg."

After a blood transfusion from St. George Police Department K9 Enzo, Riko was sent to Las Vegas for further emergency medical care.

Demille said as soon as Riko woke up, he was ready to go home.

"Riko went from not being able to stand, to walking, in a couple hours," he explained. "I would walk Riko around the clinic, and the staff at first was nervous when he did not have his muzzle on, but as I let Riko say hi to everyone, they quickly got comfortable."

He was sent home just a few days later, on December 29, and has since been thoroughly spoiled by the community and his family.

"The support that we have received from the community has been like nothing I have ever seen," Demille explained. "Riko has received treats, bones, stuffed animals, toys, blankets and more. There isn't a place I go right now, that I am not asked about his recovery."

Just a few days into the new year, Riko's vet cleared him to get back to work sniffing out narcotics. Demille explained Riko loves the work and will get back to patrolling soon.

"Riko is on track to make a full recovery," Demille said. "[He] has already gotten past limping, and does not need any help."

On behalf of his family, Demille expressed his appreciation for the community's support during what was a scary and traumatic time.

"I really want to say thank you for the support that has been shown," Demille said. "It has been incredible. My family and I are also very thankful for the care that Riko was given, and that he is making such a fast and good recovery. We wouldn't know what to do at home and at work without him.“