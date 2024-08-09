Happy Birthday Smokey Bear! How the beloved black bear became a symbol of fire prevention

DRAPER, Utah — The longest-running public service announcement in the United States turns 80 years old today, August 9, 2024: Smokey Bear’s “Remember, Only YOU Can Prevent Wildfires!"

It’s a timeless message that has spanned generations of Americans.

His message on fire prevention and likeness were celebrated at the Draper Library where hundreds of people of all ages showed up for an activity filled birthday festivity.

“On Smokey's 80th birthday, it's such a good reminder of how timeless Smokey's message is, that only you can prevent wildfires,” said Sierra Hellstrom with the U.S Forest Service. “We are the public out recreating, we are the ones out there spending time in our public lands, riding our motor vehicles out there, and so that timeless message that you are the person you can make a difference here on his birthday.”

The event had story time, a history lesson on Smokey’s beginnings and giveaways. The beloved mascot was also in attendance to share his birthday cake.

So how exactly did Smokey Bear become the symbol of fire prevention?

The Smokey Bear cartoon and public service ad first appeared in 1944 as part of a larger wildfire prevention program during World War II. Experienced firefighters and other able-bodied men and women were deployed in the war. To help fire safety efforts at home, the Forest Service came up with the idea of Smokey Bear and its message to encourage communities to deal with wildfires as best they could.

However, the story of the real Smokey Bear began in 1950 in New Mexico’s Capitan Mountains. Smokey was just a cub when he was rescued from a forest fire by firefighters who had been sent in to help fight in the mountains.

The story of the little cub’s recovery spread all over the country and he quickly gained a following. Smokey was then turned over to the Forest Service with the understanding that Smokey would officially be used for publicizing forest fire prevention.

After the Forest Service gained custody, Smokey found a home at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. While the real Smokey only lived until 1976, his message and image won’t be going anywhere.

“The only two people in the United States to have their own zip code are the President of the United States and Smokey Bear,” Hellstrom added.

By the way Smokey’s official name has no “the” in the middle. It was added in 1952 for rhythm in the song “Smokey the Bear”, written by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins.