Head of Utah National Guard placed on administrative leave

SALT LAKE CITY — The head of the Utah National Guard has been placed on administrative leave by Gov. Spencer Cox after it was learned he was under investigation by the Army.

On Thursday, Cox announced the placing of Maj. Gen. Michael Turley on leave, but did not give any details as to the reason why.

USA Today reports that a two-year investigation into Turley found that he had "an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier."

"We have not received a copy of their report, but based on the information conveyed by the [Department of the Army Inspector General], Maj. Gen. Turley was put on paid administrative leave," said the governor in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack will assume command of the Utah National Guard on an interim basis.

"I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition,” said Cox.