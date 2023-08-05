Health department issues warning after several Utah County residents hospitalized with E. coli

LEHI, Utah — The Utah County Health Department is reminding residents to not drink or play in water that comes from their hose after doing so was linked to some severe E. coli cases.

The health department announced Friday that there have been eight cases of E. coli reported in the last two weeks. Two of the cases have been confirmed as E. coli, and at least five of the individuals were hospitalized because their symptoms were so severe.

In all eight cases, the person infected was from Lehi or had "close ties" to Lehi.

The county said epidemiologists are investigating the source of the infection, but early indications point to the individuals using irrigation water for drinking or playing.

"This is a critical situation, and I am concerned for the public. I want residents to be aware that pressurized irrigation water should not be used for anyone to play in. No one should drink irrigation water that comes to their home," Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson said.

The health department's announcement states that "pressurized irrigation water" is not treated and can contain harmful bacteria.

People should not drink irrigation water, the health department said, "especially if you do not know if your water source is culinary/potable or a secondary water source, such as landscape or garden irrigation." Concerned residents can contact their city's public works office with any questions on this topic.

And although it's a lot of fun, the health department advises residents against using such secondary water for play — "such as slip- and-slides, inflatable bounce houses, kiddie pools, sprinklers, etc."

Anyone who notices the following symptoms commonly associated with E. coli should contact a health care provider:



Bloody diarrhea

Persistent diarrhea

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

The health department also reminds the public to wash their hands and practice good general hygiene as E. coli can be transmitted from person to person.