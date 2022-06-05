Heavily armed police respond to Lagoon due to report of weapon being brandished

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police officers from multiple agencies patrolled Lagoon Amusement Park Saturday evening due to a report that someone brandished a weapon.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 News that officers swept the park and could not substantiate the claim. Officials said they are interviewing suspects, but no further information could be provided.

The park was temporarily closed, but not evacuated. It has since been reopened.

Witnesses sent videos (seen above) to FOX 13 showing officers walking and running through the park with rifles.