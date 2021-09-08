SWAT officer shot at Sandy apartment

SANDY, Utah — There was a heavy police presence early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Sandy.

An officer and a suspect were shot at the location during a SWAT operation. Both were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman at the scene.

It started shortly before 5 a.m. at the Arcadia Apartments.

Sandy officers were at the apartments serving a search warrant. Not long after they arrived on scene things became chaotic.

“Our swat team was at this location serving a search warrant during that incident shots were fired and officer was struck, and occupant inside the apartment was struck as well both were transported to the hospital, both have non-life-threatening injuries at this point," said Sgt. Clayton Swensen with Sandy City PD.

The shooting investigation was handed over to the Salt Lake Valley Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol team.

Police said the incident was over and there was no danger to the public.