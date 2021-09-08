SLC neighborhood temporarily locked down due to domestic violence situation

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in a neighborhood on the east side of Salt Lake City were told to stay inside Tuesday night as police worked to take a domestic violence suspect into custody.

Around 8:20 p.m., SLCPD tweeted that they were trying to contact the suspect at a home in the area of 2900 South and 900 East. They advised "neighbors in the immediate area" to stay inside as the situation developed.

Our officers are currently trying to contact a suspect near Hudson Avenue and Crandall Avenue following a domestic violence assault. We ask neighbors in the immediate area to remain inside as this situation unfolds. Media staging is at 900 E. & Crandall Ave. #SLC #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/2dzbreAvot — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 8, 2021

The department also issued a reverse 9-1-1 alert for those living within a half-mile radius.

A spokesperson for SLCPD said the suspect was in a garage, and officers had been asking him to come out using loudspeakers.

The male suspect either had a gun or had access to one, the department spokesperson said. The female victim domestic violence-related case suffered some minor injuries, and the suspect had threatened the victim. Police are obtaining a search warrant.

Around 10:30 p.m., SLCPD announced that the man came out and talked with SWAT officers, and he was safely taken into custody.

