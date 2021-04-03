OGDEN, Utah — Police are negotiating with an armed suspect in Ogden.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ogden Police advised residents to avoid the area of 36th Street and Harrison Blvd. as an the scene of an "active police incident" developed. They later expanded that to the area of 36th-40th and 800-1100 East.

The department later said police negotiators were in contact with an armed suspect in the 900 block of Maple Street.

"The suspect is contained, and the incident is ongoing," Ogden PD wrote on Facebook, still advising the public to stay away from the area.

Dozens of officers, including what appeared to be SWAT units, were seen responding in the neighborhood.

The Salt Lake Tribune, a content-sharing partner with FOX 13 News, reports that a person died in a shooting at 1485 Harrison Blvd. (the location of a Smith’s grocery store), which is about 3.5 miles from the active police scene. It has not been confirmed if the incidents are related.

This article will be updated as more information is released.