Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy wildfire smoke considered unhealthy for everyone in Salt Lake Co. Friday

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Noah Berger
This photo shows homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif.
1000.jpeg
1000.jpeg
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 10:40:00-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials on Friday said the air quality in north Utah will be unhealthy for all groups of people.

This comes as wildfires continue to rage across the U.S. West, including in California where the Dixie Fire has become the state's sixth largest wildfire ever.

READ: Dixie Fire destroys town of Greenville, California

People in Salt Lake County are urged to limit their time outside Friday and, if possible, limit their driving to help reduce pollution caused by exhaust.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere