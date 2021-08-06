Heavy wildfire smoke considered unhealthy for everyone in Salt Lake Co. Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials on Friday said the air quality in north Utah will be unhealthy for all groups of people.

8/6 - Smoke concentrations will become very noticeable as the day goes on today. Unhealthy air is expected. What will this mean for you? Avoid/reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when the air quality is better. #UTwx pic.twitter.com/QldLAhmrHC — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 6, 2021

This comes as wildfires continue to rage across the U.S. West, including in California where the Dixie Fire has become the state's sixth largest wildfire ever.

People in Salt Lake County are urged to limit their time outside Friday and, if possible, limit their driving to help reduce pollution caused by exhaust.

