Right now Salt Lake City has the worst air quality on the planet

SALT LAKE CITY — Because of current smoke conditions, northern Utah has the worst air quality on the planet, according to IQAir, a website that monitors pollution levels around the world.

IQAir Air quality ranking of major cities around the world on Friday, August, 6, 2021.

READ: Wildfire smoke blankets northern Utah, darkens sky

A thick haze fell on northern Utah starting Friday morning as winds shifted and brought in wildfire smoke from Oregon and northern California.

Thick smoke from upstream fires in northern California will remain across N Utah through the day today. Expect conditions to begin improving tonight as the winds becomes more northerly. The two images below are smoke forecasts for 3pm (2100 UTC) and 1am tonight (0700 UTC). #utwx pic.twitter.com/ZYnexciQnr — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 6, 2021

Officials said people should stay inside because of the bad air quality. Forecasters have said Saturday will be smoky as well, but not as bad.