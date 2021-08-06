Watch
Right now Salt Lake City has the worst air quality on the planet

IQAir.com
SAlt Lake City's air quality on Friday morning ranks as the worst in the world according to a website that monitors air quality
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 13:45:10-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Because of current smoke conditions, northern Utah has the worst air quality on the planet, according to IQAir, a website that monitors pollution levels around the world.

Air quality ranking of major cities around the world on Friday, August, 6, 2021.

A thick haze fell on northern Utah starting Friday morning as winds shifted and brought in wildfire smoke from Oregon and northern California.

Officials said people should stay inside because of the bad air quality. Forecasters have said Saturday will be smoky as well, but not as bad.

