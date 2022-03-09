Heber City officer makes food delivery after busting driver

HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City police officers not only protect and serve, but they deliver as well!

While on a delivery Tuesday, a DoorDash driver was stopped and arrested by officers. Instead of letting the food go to waste, Ofc. Carbajal jumped into action and saved the day.

After wrapping up his duties at the scene, Carbajal crossed the finish line and delivered the food to stunned customers.

Officer makes delivery

Video shared by the department shows Carbajal walking up to the home and asking if the family had ordered food. Once the confusion subsided, the tasty vittles were handed over and all was right in the world.

"I'm not working DoorDash," Carbajal said. "Just the people that were bringing your food got caught up with us, so I came to deliver it."