Heber City teen airlifted in critical condition after being struck by SUV

Posted at 3:32 PM, Sep 27, 2023
HEBER CITY, Utah — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV while walking in Heber City early Wednesday.

The Heber City Police Department said the accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at 790 South Main Street.

After being hit by the southbound SUV, the teenager was first transported to Heber Valley Hospital in critical condition before being airlifted to a Salt Lake area hospital.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and the accident is currently under investigation by the police department and the Utah Highway Patrol.

