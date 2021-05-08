Watch
Heber Police: Fugitive arrested after fleeing, ramming patrol vehicles

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 18:54:00-04

HEBER CITY, Utah — A man was arrested in Heber after officers say he fled from an attempted traffic stop and intentionally hit two police cars.

Jared Luther Pacheco was wanted on a felony warrant that included charges of fleeing police and illegal weapon possession, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

On Saturday afternoon, officers spotted his vehicle in the Greenfield Circle area of town and tried to pull him over.

Pacheco then reportedly drove away, and the officers pursued him. Police say he intentionally crashed into two marked police vehicles in the process.

He crashed into a fence at Airport Road and Baxter Drive, and was then apprehended and safely taken into police custody.

Pacheco faces charges of fleeing law enforcement, aggravated assault on an officer, narcotics offenses, traffic offenses, and those included in the original warrant.

Police said no one was injured in the ordeal.

