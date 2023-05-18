Help Sandy student win college scholarship in 'Doodle for Google' contest

SANDY, Utah — After conquering Utah with her artwork, a Sandy student now has her sights set on the big prize and a college scholarship.

Makenna Jolley was named the Utah winner of the 15th Annual "Doodle for Google" contest which invited K-12 students to submit art for the homepage of the ubiquitous web browser.

This year's prompt for students was to answer the question, "I am grateful for..." through their art.

Thousands of works were submitted in the Grade 10-12 group, with Jolley, a student at Alta High School, taking the top spot in the state.

Makenna's artwork was titled "I'm snow grateful," and was a nod to the epic amount of snow Utah received over the winter.

"I am grateful for the snow. Utah has been in an extreme drought for the past two decades and the dry winters have only made it worse. However, this past season we have gotten 175% more snow than previous years. This has knocked us down a level on the severity scale, providing hope for Utah's future," she wrote on her submission.

Jolley has now moved to the next step where a national winner will be selected through public vote.

Not only will the winner's artwork be featured on Google for an entire day, but they will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and what's described as a $50,000 "technology package for their school/non-profit organization."

Voting is now open and those looking to help Makenna take the title can CLICK HERE to vote.