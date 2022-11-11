'Here to shred;' skiers, snowboarders elated as Solitude opens season

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Skiers and snowboarders rejoiced two more Utah resorts opened their slopes on Thursday.

Excitement was on high at Solitude Ski Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon where people lined up for an early opening day, its earliest opener in about a decade.

"It’s amazing, I wasn't expecting this," said snowboarder Ray Watanbe.

Everyone enjoying the day under a bright sun had the recent snowfall to thank for an early chance to hit the slopes. The resort was scheduled to open Nov. 18, but was then moved up to Friday. But when the snow was even better than imagined, officials decided to get things going Thursday.

Starting in the afternoon, all those with and Ikon or Solitude pass were allowed to enjoy the early opening.

“I got the email this morning and I texted my [friend], we drove out here. We’re just here to shred," said Aidan Medrano.

The resort reported getting over 30 inches of snow in the past two days, and about a foot on Wednesday night.

"It’s really exciting, I wasn’t anticipating to ski today, but my daughter called me up and said it was mandatory that I drop everything I was doing and take her up to ski," laughed Michael Broussard.

Solitude's base is at 56 inches, so people were stoked to kick off the season this early and lined up to get on the chairs, even in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday.

“I’m just excited to shred the gnar, the fresh powder right behind us. We’re all ready to go," said Gavin Joaquin.

Down the road from Solitude, the Brighton Ski Resort also opened Thursday thanks to the snow that has benefited the entire area.

“There's so much snow and we’re just trying to dig ourselves out and slowly pack stuff down and get it together at the resort," said Jared Winkler with Brighton. "It’s taking everything to happen in one day pretty crazy, so we’ll see more runs, more lifts opening. It could be anytime. There’s plenty of snow for people to play on, so we’re going to get caught up as fast as we can.”

There was no shortage of people in line at Solitude at 8:30 a.m. to make sure they could enjoy a full first day.

“It’s the most fun thing a person can do with their lives, I'm not joking. If you’re contemplating learning, learn, that's what's up,” explained Spencer Jensen.

Friday remains the official opening day celebration at Solitude with plans for music, food, and fun for anyone to use their pass or buy a lift ticket.