Here's how to easily get to this weekend's Air and Space Show

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The skies above northern Utah will roar this weekend with the sights and sounds of some of the most amazing aircraft on the planet as the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show returns to Hill Air Force Base.
Nearly 600,000 people are expected to pack the base on Saturday and Sunday to see performers such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights.
With so many people converging on one place, officials are making it easy to arrive and enjoy the show.
Access to the base will open at 8 a.m. each day at the Roy and West gates only, but parking on the base is extremely limited.
Guests are being asked to ride the UTA FrontRunner train to the Clearfield station where free shuttles will be running every 15 minutes to take people to the show.
As part of the Air and Space Show weekend, UTA is offering special discounted FrontRunner rates with tickets costing just $5 a person and a $15 group rate that covers four people. Shuttles from the FrontRunner station will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all weekend.
Those who still want to drive to the show can park at the Weber State Davis campus and Northridge High School where shuttles will also be running, as well as lots outside the West Gate of the base.
PERMITTED ITEMS AT THE SHOW
- Sunscreen
- Ear protection (plugs and head phones)
- Sealed water bottles (no cases)
- Sealed ice packs (no loose ice permitted)
- Walkie-talkies, scanners, HAM radios and/or portable
- AM/FM radios
- Fanny packs and purses (will be subject to search)
- Cameras and camcorders
- Folding chairs and camping chairs
- Pre–packaged and/or sealed snack food
- Diaper bags (will be subject to search)
- Handheld Umbrellas
- Baby food
- Medications
- Strollers (no wagons)
- Wheelchairs
PROHIBITED ITEMS
- Weapons including firearms, ammunition, knives, multi-tools, replica or toy weapons (applies to off-duty law inforcement and regardless of permit)
- Coolers (exception: baby food/medication)
- Large picnic umbrellas/sun shades
- Fireworks or any form of explosives
- This is a non-smoking airshow: to include e-cigarettes and vaping
- Spark producing devices (example: lighters, matches, etc.)
- Pets (except service animals assisting those with disabilities)
- Tents, portable or temporary awnings
- Large lawn chairs (exceptions: small folding camping chairs)
- Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards
- Mace, pepper spray, and personal tasers/stun guns
- No outside alcohol
- Laser pointers
- Digital scanners
- Glass containers
- Illegal drugs
- Grills
- Drones and other small unmanned aircraft
- Excessive storage items such as briefcases or duffel bags and backpacks (exceptions: diaper bags, small purses, small camera cases and fanny packs)