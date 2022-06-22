Here's how to easily get to this weekend's Air and Space Show

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The skies above northern Utah will roar this weekend with the sights and sounds of some of the most amazing aircraft on the planet as the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show returns to Hill Air Force Base.

Nearly 600,000 people are expected to pack the base on Saturday and Sunday to see performers such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights.

With so many people converging on one place, officials are making it easy to arrive and enjoy the show.

Access to the base will open at 8 a.m. each day at the Roy and West gates only, but parking on the base is extremely limited.

Guests are being asked to ride the UTA FrontRunner train to the Clearfield station where free shuttles will be running every 15 minutes to take people to the show.

As part of the Air and Space Show weekend, UTA is offering special discounted FrontRunner rates with tickets costing just $5 a person and a $15 group rate that covers four people. Shuttles from the FrontRunner station will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all weekend.

Those who still want to drive to the show can park at the Weber State Davis campus and Northridge High School where shuttles will also be running, as well as lots outside the West Gate of the base.

PERMITTED ITEMS AT THE SHOW

Sunscreen

Ear protection (plugs and head phones)

Sealed water bottles (no cases)

Sealed ice packs (no loose ice permitted)

Walkie-talkies, scanners, HAM radios and/or portable

AM/FM radios

Fanny packs and purses (will be subject to search)

Cameras and camcorders

Folding chairs and camping chairs

Pre–packaged and/or sealed snack food

Diaper bags (will be subject to search)

Handheld Umbrellas

Baby food

Medications

Strollers (no wagons)

Wheelchairs

PROHIBITED ITEMS