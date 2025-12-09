Here's how Utahns can grab a piece of $700 million Google settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns looking to get a piece of the $700 million settlement from Google now have a road map to get their cash.

However, there's still an "if" to be played out.

Google agreed to the settlement after it was found to have engaged in anticompetitive practices in its Play Store for several years, beginning in 2016. While preliminary approval of the settlement was granted on Nov. 20, it still must receive final court approval.

The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection said people who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 have already received notices about the claims process for the settlement funds. Those who received notices do not need to take any action and will automatically receive a payment.

Automatic payments will be made through PayPal or Venmo, but a supplemental claims process will be available for the following consumers:



Do not have an existing PayPal or Venmo account and do not want to sign up for PayPal or Venmo

No longer have access to the email address or mobile phone number associated with their Google Play account

Were expecting to receive a payment but did not

The supplemental claims process will be announced after the automatic payment process is completed.