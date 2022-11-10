Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.

The initiative, named "Operation Green Light" is a national movement that was started as a small show of support for veterans in the community.

It's also meant to raise awareness about the challenges veterans and their families face.

Utah agencies that are participating in the trend include the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, Unified Police Department, and the Salt Lake County Jail.

If you drive by the buildings of those departments in the next few days, you'll see a green glow as officials replaced or added some lights to show their support.

Now, Utah officials are inviting residents to hop on the trend by replacing just one bulb.

"This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends," the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff wrote in a statement.

If you do go green for the weekend, snap a photo and share it using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight for everyone to see.