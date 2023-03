HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman police are asking for help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy last seen being dropped off at school Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Marvin, was dropped off at Ridgeview Elementary School and has not been seen since.

Police say Marvin is wearing a blue sweater, green coat, black pants and shows, and has a red backpack.

Anyone with information on Marvin's whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 8101-840-4000.