Herriman under flood advisory due to creek overflow

HERRIMAN, Utah — An urban and small stream flood advisory was issued in Herriman Thursday afternoon due to flooding along Midas Creek.

In a video tweeted by the city, muddy brown water was seen rapidly flowing down the normally dry creek.

In another video sent to FOX 13 by viewer Veronica Cárdenas Guerrero, flooding can also be seen in the fields of Bastian Elementary School, located at 5692 W Big Bend Park Drive in Herriman.

Viewer submitted video shows field of Bastian Elementary School flooded in Herriman

The purpose of the Midas Creek area is to easily divert excess water but it can be very dangerous for individuals, especially children if they get close to the rapid water.

Herriman city officials urged residents to stay away from the flooded areas until the water recedes.

Earlier Thursday, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service said urban and small stream flooding was expected in parts of Salt Lake County until 3:45 p.m. Up to 2 inches of rain was expected in the area.

Localized urban and small stream flooding is expected through 3:45 p.m. in parts of Salt Lake County with 1-2" of rain possible through that time. https://t.co/dFHjzQgYO9 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 24, 2021

The flooding comes as Utah sees rain showers for the first time in weeks.