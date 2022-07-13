SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — It has been a week since two boys were hit by an SUV while riding an e-bike in South Jordan.

One of the victims, 9-year-old Brayden Long, died from his injuries the following day. The other victim, 9-year-old Anthony Sandoval has been recovering in the hospital.

Anthony's mom, Jamie Beach, told FOX 13 News Wednesday afternoon that her son is fighting and staying strong during his recovery.

"He had a lot of abdominal injuries, he sustained a very severe major head trauma injury, he is in recovery right now after his third surgery, he is still in the ICU," said Beach.

South Jordan Police said last week that the boys were dragged 150-200 feet after they were hit by the SUV, as they were headed eastbound on 11400 South.

Anthony and Brayden hadn't seen each other for months and missed one another, Beach explained. So, she dropped her son off at Brayden's last Wednesday.

"I got a phone call about an hour later that he had been hit by a motor vehicle," said Beach. "South Jordan police had to be on the phone with me to calm me down."

Beach said Anthony and Brayden were very good friends.

"I'm very saddened for his friend Brayden that has passed and has lost his life," said Beach.

Now, Beach and her family are trying to remain positive.

"Today is a hopeful day and I have very high hopes for him," said Beach.

Anthony will be a fourth grader at Magnet Elementary School in Magna next fall.

"He's a very outgoing boy, loves the outdoors, always outside playing basketball, playing soccer, he's just really outdoorsy," said Beach.

She explained her son hasn't been able to speak since he has been in the hospital. However, she believes her outgoing, strong-minded boy will pull through.

"He did give us a thumbs up last night that he's doing good so that was a good sign," said Beach.

Beach and her entire family are also thankful for the support from the community during this tough time. A GoFundMe for Anthony and his family has been set up.

FOX 13 News reached out to the South Jordan Police Department for an update on the investigation. Sgt. Eric Anderson said this incident has been a priority for their lead investigator, who is continuing to work to piece together exactly what happened.

As of right now, any ramifications for the SUV driver, Sgt. Anderson says, would come after the cause of this incident is determined at the conclusion of the investigation.