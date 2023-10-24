'He's my person;' Gunnison family of worker killed in crane collapse left devastated

GUNNISON, Utah — A Gunnison family is coping with heartbreaking loss after a 43-year-old man was killed Monday while working on the West Davis Highway project.

Darren Baddley died in what is being called a tragic accident after being crushed by a falling crane off I-15 in Farmington.

“He was outgoing, he was the life of a party, he was up for anything," said his wife Amber. "He had a good personality. He was a jokester.”

The tragedy was something the Baddley family could never have imagined. Now they have to figure out a way to move forward.

“We had a lot of plans. I just don’t want to do it without him,” Amber said.

Baddley died at the scene of the accident Monday. A team was dismantling the crane near the southbound lanes of I-15 near the Glover Lane exit when it collapsed. Now, his family is trying to pick up the pieces.

“He’s a good guy," remembered Amber. "He’s the best dad. We’ve had our ups and downs but, we had more ups than we did downs.”

Darren's family said he adored his kids, whether it was jammng to music in the car with Teagan, playing baseball with Bentley or cheer lifts with Hayzlee.

“He can make anybody laugh, no matter what kind of mood you're in. He can make anybody laugh,” said Amber.

“He was family, but also friends," said Amber's uncle, Paul Christensen, who worked with Darren. "One of my best friends. He will be missed.”

Christensen said the construction family is a tight knit one, with many also dealing with grief.

“They’re having a rough time," he said "I've talked to the guys who were next to him. Its rough. They're going through counseling and a bunch of stuff. Its pretty rough on everybody, when you work with somebody that long, they’re family.”

Baddley was proud of the bridges he helped build and leaves behind loved ones, like Amber, who already miss him.

“He’s my person and I love him so much.”

Those looking to help, can use Venmo (@Amber-Baddley-1) to donate.