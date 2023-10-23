One killed after being crushed by crane on highway in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A person was killed after they were crushed by a crane on Interstate 15 in Farmington Monday morning.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-15 near the Glover Lane exit.

Utah Highway Patrol called the incident an "industrial accident" and reported one person died as a result of the crane falling, although who they were and what they were doing in the area was not confirmed by officials.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported two lanes of traffic would be closed in the area until 1 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.