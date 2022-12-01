High winds force Utah ski resorts to close early

ALTA, Utah — Heavy winds across northern Utah has forced some local ski resorts to shut down early out of safety concerns for visitors.

Alta Ski Resort and Brighton Resorts sent out social media posts late Tuesday morning to announce their closures for the day. Snowbasin alerted skiers that they have limited their lift operations due to the winds, while Snowbird lists just one of their 12 lifts is currently operating, and only 2 of 144 trails.

Due to high winds, Alta Ski Area will be closed for the remainder of the day.https://t.co/2PpUMyqDjw — Alta Alerts (@AltaAlerts) December 1, 2022

Wind speeds of up to 95 miles per hour were measured in parts of Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service. Winds on Reynolds Peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon reached 57 miles per hour.

Wind advisories are in effect for most areas in the northern part of the state, including the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, with gusty winds up to 55 miles per hour forecast through Friday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in place until 1 a.m. for Tooele and Rush valleys, along with western Millard and Juab counties.