Highland High School on 'secure alert' after guns found in student backpacks

SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School in Salt Lake City is on "secure alert" after guns were found in the backpacks of two brothers who are students at the school on Monday.

The school district said that during a bag search conducted by school leaders as part of a separate criminal investigation, a weapon was found in one of the student's backpack.

A school resource officer then contacted the second student and found another gun in their backpack.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the brothers brought the guns to school as a "status symbol" and that no threats were made.

As a precaution, the school is currently on "Secure Alert" and officers searched the school and neighborhood.

The measure means everyone is inside and outside doors are locked. Classes are continuing inside as police continue with their investigation.

Both students were detained and will be booked into a Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.