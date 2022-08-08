Hiker critically-injured after volleyball-sized rock hits head

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah hiker was critically-injured and faces a long recovery after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last week.

Despite wearing a helmet while hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Jessie Liddiard, 25, was knocked unconscious and was bleeding heavily when she was hit. The rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet, according to a GoFundMe page.

Liddiard was airlifted to the Univerity of Utah Hospital and underwent immediate surgery due to brain swelling caused after the rock smashed through her helmet. Tests performed Monday showed "encouraging results," but Liddiard is expected to remain on a ventilator in the ICU for at least a week longer.

The GoFundMe page, which had raised over $10,000 as of Monday, says Liddiard also suffered permanent brain loss during the incident.