Hiker dies after apparent fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A deceased hiker's body was recovered by search and rescue crews Monday after they went missing the day before.

Salt Lake County SAR was called to Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday around 8 p.m. on a report of a missing hiker.

The victim was hiking with another person on the trail to Lake Blanche and Sundial Peak when one began feeling unwell and went back around 1 p.m. The other continued, attempting to reach the peak.

The hiker who went back became worried when their partner didn't return, so they called for help.

A search and rescue team responded and began hiking up the trail. Helicopters from the Utah Department of Public Safety and LifeFlight were also dispatched, but they couldn't lower searchers higher up due to strong wind and were unable to search effectively due to darkness.

READ: Phone call from missing Zion hiker gave rescuers hope

Most searchers went home for the night with plans to resume Monday morning while some continued the efforts on the ground and at the incident command post.

SAR volunteers were able to ping the victim's cell phone below Sundial Peak. They then located the hiker's body at the bottom of a large cliff.

The Utah DPS helicopter returned to the area Monday morning and hoisted the deceased hiker out. The search and recovery mission lasted about 13 hours in total. This is the county SAR team's 58th time being called out.

The victim's name has not been released.