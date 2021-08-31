Hiker dies from heat exhaustion at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A hiker died from heat exhaustion at Zion National Park on Monday, according to officials.

A Zion National Park statement confirmed that John Henry Wolfe, 32, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away after Zion Dispatch received a report of the man complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek (Subway).

Park medics and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to the location and found him unresponsive.

Medics and EMTs performed CPR for about one hour but he could not be saved, according to a statement.

Wolfe's body was removed by helicopter and a death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff's Office.

To avoid heat exhaustion while outdoors, the CDC says, to pace yourself: If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.

