Hiker found dead after falling in American Fork canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A hiker was found dead over the weekend by search and rescue crews after he fell in "very rough terrain," officials report.

The man went hiking on the North side of the canyon when he called a friend at around 9 p.m. asking for water and to be picked up.

When the friend arrived in the area, they waited 30 minutes before calling Search and Rescue crews because the hiker still had not turned up.

Crews worked until 11 p.m. and then resumed their search Sunday morning to search for the missing hiker.

They found the man in rough terrain Sunday morning, and discovered he had fallen and been killed.

Officials tell FOX 13 News the recovery operation took a few hours and involved a helicopter and a lot of equipment to get the body out of the area.

The identity of the hiker was not made immediately available.

In an unrelated incident, Monday morning an 18-year-old girl fell while hiking in American Fork canyon and was knocked unconscious.

Officials say the girl was about 3.5 miles above Timpooneke Trail in the canyon when she fell. She was awake as search and rescue crews brought her down the trail using a wheeled stretcher.

A helicopter is expected to take her to the hospital and officials are optimistic about her recovery.