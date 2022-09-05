Hiker dies after falling 30 feet in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man fell to his death Monday morning while hiking in a Salt Lake area canyon.

The hiker, who was 22 years old, was in Neffs Canyon with a friend when he fell about 30 feet, according to Unified Police, who received the call around 11 a.m. A search-and-rescue team and a medical helicopter were sent out.

The man suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures.

The victim's name was not released.

UPD said the fall appears accidental but is still being investigated.

Neffs Canyon is located between Millcreek and Big Cottonwood canyons, just above the Mount Olympus neighborhood.

Another hiker died in a fall over the weekend, in American Fork Canyon.