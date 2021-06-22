Hiker gored by bison while visiting Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo — A woman hiking in Yellowstone National Park suffered significant injuries after reportedly being gored by a bison.

The incident occurred Sunday near Yellowstone Lake, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports. A park spokesperson said it was not known what happened to incite the interaction.

The 30-year-old woman was visiting from Michigan and hiking with a partner on the Storm Point Trail when the hikers encountered the animal. She was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls with serious injuries.

According to Public Affairs Officer Linda Veress, the goring is the first of the season at Yellowstone, where the average is usually two a year. The report says five people were injured by bison in 2015.

Visitors to the park are encouraged to stay at least 25 feet away from larger animals.