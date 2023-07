SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon was rescued and hospitalized after falling 100 feet Saturday.

The 34-year-old man was with a friend near Dromedary Peak when officials say rocks shifted beneath him, causing him to fall just before 9 a.m.

The man's friend was able to call for help and search and rescue teams located the injured hiker.

The man was transported to the hospital in very critical condition.