Hiker injured while searching for $10,000 Utah treasure

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A hiker was injured and required rescue Sunday while searching for a $10,000 treasure that was hidden in the Wasatch Front.

The 49-year-old man was with his family near the Ferguson Canyon overlook when a large rock fell on his foot, requiring emergency assistance from Salt Lake County Search and Rescue at around 7 p.m.

Five teams were sent up with to carry the man down the canyon and to the parking lot.

The $10,000 in cash was hidden by two men over a week ago. The search for the money has led to many residents with dreams of riches in their heads to venture unprepared into the backcountry.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue

"Our team ran into several other groups of hikers all looking for the same treasure, most were unprepared to be in the backcountry and asked our team for water on the trail. Please make sure that you're going into the mountains prepared with the 10 essentials at a minimum, don't hike alone, and let family or friends know where you are and when to expect you back," wrote Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.