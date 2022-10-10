Hiker warns others after bobcat encounter in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A woman out on a hike in the Wasatch Mountains warned others after she encountered a bobcat while on her walk Sunday.

Mikala Jordan was on a trail in Neffs Canyon when she spotted the bobcat. At first, the bobcat was facing away from Jordan, before it turned around and began walking towards her.

Jordan continued to record the cat as she moved to safe distance. The bobcat kept an eye on Jordan as well, before eventually continuing on its way.

In a separate video, Jordan was able to spy the bobcat among the trees. Because of the fall foliage this time of year, animals such as the bobcat can easily hide, causing Jordan to issue a warning on social media.

Bobcat seen in Neffs Canyon

"PSA for hikers with kids & small dogs... Didn't expect to see this beautiful bobcat midday on a Sunday up Neff's Canyon!," Jordan posted after her encounter.