Hikers urged to be prepared after rescue-filled weekend across Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — It's the time of year when many people head out for a hike, maybe even explore into the canyons of southern Utah. It’s also when crews find themselves being called in for search and rescue missions.

This past weekend there were three such missions in Washington County in which a Department of Public Safety helicopter was used in all the rescues.

Before the next rescue is attempted, first responders are offering advice for hikers: Bring water.

"People think that it’s a good idea to go on a hike, but realize that they need water and then end up going 6 miles and didn’t even think to bring water with them, and then we have to go and get them," said Jacob Paul, backcountry deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The number one thing hikers can do to stay safe while exploring is to bring enough water. A 16-ounce bottle won't get someone through a big hike, especially in the hot weather. In fact, experts say those hitting the trails should have one liter of water for every hour.

Unfortunately, most people don't bring enough.

"They really don’t understand how much they need for some of these hikes," said Paul.

This weekend, heat-related illness was part of the reason behind one of the three rescue operations in Washington County.

On Saturday, two men called for help while hiking Pine Valley Mountain, one with heat exhaustion. At that same time in Water Canyon near Hildale, a call came in from two lost hikers, while Sunday saw a man falling and hitting his head at a ridge at Tuacahn.

"All of the ones this weekend were pretty involved and major operations," Paul explained.

The helicopter operated by the Utah Highway Patrol and based at the St. George Airport was used in all three rescues, which Paul said has been a big asset and a real help.

Last year, Gov. Spencer Cox helped with the ribbon cutting for the helicopter. Paul says it has changed how they now operate search and rescues in their region.

"None of the helicopters down here can do hoisting of any kind," he said. "So anything involving ropes they weren’t able to do. So if we could land them next to the patients, that was on option, but those situations are few and far between.

"The one yesterday, we would have literally had to lower him 400 feet down a cliff to get him to a point to take him to incident command."

In order for distressed hikers to found by the chopper if they get into trouble, they should make sure their phone is fully charged and to bring an extra battery. Also bring something to eat, a light source and layered clothing.

But the moral of the story is to bring water and plenty of it for the next adventure.