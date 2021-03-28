Menu

Hill AFB colonel fired, placed under investigation

Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 22:29:56-04

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A high-ranking official at Hill Air Force Base has been fired and is now under investigation.

Col. Chris Boring, who commanded the Hill 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group, was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Boring was let go "due to a lack of confidence to lead and command a group," HAFB spokesman Richard Essery said.

The former colonel is being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Essery was unable to provide any further information due to this being an internal personnel matter.

