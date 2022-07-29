Hill AFB grounds F-35 jets over ejection seat concerns

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Officials at Hill Air Force Base have ground its fleet of F-35 jets due to concerns over ejection seats.

The issue with the seats is connected to possible defects in the explosive cartridges inside, according to Reuters. Jets based at multiple U.S. Air Force bases will not take to the air until inspections are completed.

"ACC’s F-35s have Martin-Baker ejection seats, and on July 19, began a Time Compliance Technical Directive to inspect all of the cartridges on the ejection seat within 90 days," a spokesperson with Hill Air Force Base said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations."