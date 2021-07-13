Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hill AFB reservists honored for act of heroism

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Carrier (left) and Master Sgt. Justin Rogers, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, stand at attention during a ceremony where they were awarded the Airman’s Medal at Hill Air Force Base, Utah
Hill AFB reservists honored.jpg
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:50:50-04

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Two reservists at Hill Air Force Base were honored with the Airman's Medal for their act of heroism.

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Carrier and Master Sgt. Justin Rogers, reservists in the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, received their medals in a ceremony Sunday.

Hill AFB reservists honored
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Carrier, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, receives the Airman’s Medal from Col. Matthew Fritz, 419th Fighter Wing commander, during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

After witnessing an accident in Alabama on May 2019 that left a truck in flames, Carrier and Rogers rushed to assist the trapped driver. They broke a rear window on the truck and pulled the driver to safety.

Rogers Honored Hill AFB.jpg
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Rogers, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, receives the Airman’s Medal from Col. Matthew Fritz, 419th Fighter Wing commander, during a ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Even after rescue crews arrived, Carrier and Rogers stayed on the scene to assist with traffic, deploying hoses for firefighters and monitoring the truck driver's condition.

The Airman's Medal is given to those who voluntarily risk their life in non-combat situations distinguished through their heroic acts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere