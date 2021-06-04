Hill AFB says air show to return in June 2022

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — One of Utah's biggest events of the summer is scheduled to return next year.

Hill Air Force Base announced Friday that the "Warriors Over the Wasatch" Air & Space Show will soar over the state on June 25-26, 2022.

The air show returns to the base after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Show headliners will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, along with a F-35A Lightning II demonstration by Hill's 388th Fighter Wing.

In addition, show organizers say "Warriors Over the Wasatch" will feature "a wide variety of civilian and military static aircraft, including helicopters, fighters, bombers, large cargo transports and refuelers."

Over 500,000 visitors are expected for the show, which officials say generates up to $50 million for the local economy.