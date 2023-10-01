Hill Air Force Base fighters return from deployment

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Airmen from the 338th Fighter Wing and 419th Fighter Wing returned home Saturday morning after being deployed for a few months in the Middle East to support the United States Central Command.

"We're going to scream their names, we're going to waive our American flags, because to us, they're our American heroes," said Angel Valenzuela, a friend and colleague of four of the Airmen returning home.

Valenzuela and many others wrote signs with love and funny quotes to welcome the airmen home.

Tiffany Rezac’s husband, Trevor, has been serving for over 20 years. This wasn’t his first deployment, but it was one of the most surprising.

“I thought he wouldn't ever be going again, but we found out he was going again,” Rezac said. “It was kind of a surprise, but it was OK.”

388th Fighter Wing Commander Michael Gette said missions like the one the Airmen returned from are important to promote regional stability.

“The main reason they were over there was to support the counter-ISIS fight that's still going on over there,” Gette said. “We also support Central Command doing some freedom and navigation stuff through The Gulf."

Gette was proud of the work done by the squadrons.

“We’re the only F-35 combat wing and air combat command, so anytime there's anything going on in the globe, we get the call and our airmen are always willing to go,” he said.

Saturday morning, the airmen made their touchdown, the garage lifted, and the men and women who were overseas took some of their first steps back in Utah.

"He hasn't been gone that long, but almost more exciting now than the other times he's been gone, and this is the shortest deployment he's had,” Rezac said.

For those serving our country, the support of their families means everything.

“I’m not gonna lie — when I was walking inside I was trying not to cry, just this feeling of joy,” said Laura Cbe Baca.