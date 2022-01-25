Hill Air Force Base pilot to participate in flyover at Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — A pilot from Hill Air Force Base's demonstration team will participate in a unique flyover during the National Anthem performed before kickoff at the 56th Super Bowl next month.

The flyover will involve five different types of aircraft flying in formation, from Air Force bases in five different states. It is known as the "Air Force Heritage Flight" — which will be the first of its kind and will commemorate the Air Force's 75 years of service, according to an announcement from Hill AFB.

One of those will be an F-35A Lightning II flown by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe. She leads the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, which is based at Hill.

The other four aircraft participating will be:



P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, Chino, California

A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

F-22A Raptor from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

The Air Force says it performs about 1,000 flyovers each year. And while they "serve as a way to showcase the capabilities of our aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts," the Air Force also says the flyovers do not incur any additional costs to taxpayers and serve as a valuable training experience for pilots, crew members and other personnel.