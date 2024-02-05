Hill Air Force Base to conduct week-long night-flying operations

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — While storms are expected across northern Utah this week, the loud roar many hear after the sun goes down won't necessarily be thunder.

Beginning Monday evening, Hill Air Force Base will be conducting night-flying operations with F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

The base said its pilots must train at nigh to "maintain there combat readiness and all-weather-capabilities."

The operations are scheduled to be completed at 10 p.m., although the base said exact days and times are unknown and dependent on factors such as weather and airspace availability.

Hill Air Force Base is home to 78 of the F35A Lightning II jets.