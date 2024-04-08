Historic shop leaving downtown Salt Lake City location after 119 years

SALT LAKE CITY — An historic shop that's been part of the landscape of downtown Salt Lake City over the past 119 years will be closing its doors.

A lease dispute has led to the Old Woolen Mills store, or UWM Men's Shop, to make the big change to relocate.

But good news for loyal customers, they'll just be relocating. A lease dispute has led to the decision for fifth generation owner BJ Strinham and other decision makers with UWM Mens Shop to make the big change, bidding goodbye to Salt Lake City after more than half a century.

"There’s so much history!" said fifth-generation owner Stringham of the store's South Temple location.

Historic artifacts from the company's history show how it survived through two pandemics and two World Wars.

They even still have the original cash register still on display.

"We used this probably up until 2004," Stringham explained, adding that they used to do everything by hand, "You’d write down the code and then you’d write down how many we had. So that was back before any of our inventory was computerized."

Stringham himself has worked at the store for as long as he can remember, "I'm 44 now, but I was outside helping with sidewalk sales back at 12!"

The long family legacy hangs on the walls.

"May 6, we’re moving to 6100 South State Street," Stringham said. "All the people are coming. We’re going to take as much history as we can. I mean, we’re moving, but it’s us that’s moving. Nothing’s changing about what we do. We’re just going to be doing it from a different location."

The new building is one they hope will allow them to continue their tailored traditions another century or two.

"We’re very few in the country and we want to propel that further,

said Stringham. "And we’re really excited about the future."

UWM Men's Shop has kept their business going despite a number of challenges over the years.

"In the late 70s, when they approached my grandfather and they wanted to build Crossroads Mall, we had to change then. We changed from an actual mill to a retail establishment," explained Stringham

The store held their place in the downtown scene through City Creek Center's development and so much more.

"We’re built for survival. We’re built for adapting. Even since COVID, when we had to adapt like crazy, we’re having our best sales year in our last couple years," said Stringham. "I think that’s attributed to being willing to change and choosing to be optimistic about what the future holds."

The store is holding a party to honor their downtown legacy downtown on May 4, and UWM will continue to run their "Suited for Good" charitable program using donated suits to help get people back into the workforce.