Historic WWII bombers arrive on Utah tour

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two historic World War II-era bombers flew into Utah early Monday as part of a tour of the western part of the U.S.

The B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell bomber arrived at the West Sky Aviation Warbird Museum in St. George ahead of a weeklong stay in the southern part of the state.

The Flying Legends of Victory tour from the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum gives people an immersive experience to learn more about the planes that fought and won the war.

Video below shows the B-25 Mitchell bomber arriving in St. George.

B-25 bomber flies in for Utah tour

One of only five B-17s still flying today, "Sentimental Journey" was built in November, 1944, while "Maid in the Shade," the B-25, served in the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica and flew 15 combat missions.

Flights are available on both bombers and can be reserved HERE.