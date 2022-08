SALT LAKE CITY — Residents and drivers are being told to avoid an area in Salt Lake City due to a gas leak caused by a hit-and-run accident.

Police said the accident on Monday morning at 2050 South Redwood Road caused a truck to hit a building, which caused the leak.

Salt Lake City Police Department Fire trucks outside building where truck caused gas leak following hit-and-run accident on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

Southbound traffic on Redwood Road is being detoured at 1900 South as crews work to stop the leak.

Salt Lake City police are currently investigating the hit-and-run incident that led to the truck slamming into the building.