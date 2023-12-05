Hit-and-run injures student outside Magna junior high school

MAGNA, Utah — A student at a Magna school was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while in a crosswalk Tuesday.

In a note to parents, Principal Megan Madsen said the student was hit at approximately 6:30 a.m. before the crossing guard was in position at the crosswalk. The unidentified student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Madsen, police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

The school said it was making counselors and mental health professionals available on campus for students who need additional support.

"This is an unfortunate reminder to please put down phones or other distractions while driving and pay particular attention in school zones. We need the support of our entire community to ensure the safety of our students while they walk and travel back and forth from school," said Madsen.