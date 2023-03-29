Hoax school shooting calls force police response across northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous hoax calls of active school shootings have prompted police responses and evacuations across northern Utah.

Unfounded calls were made to the following schools on Wednesday morning:



Box Elder High School

Ogden High School

Provo High School

Roy City schools

Spanish Fork High School

4 Utah County schools

West High School (Salt Lake City)

While all the calls were determined to be hoaxes, law enforcement still went through shooting protocols to ensure safety of students and staff.

"These calls are taken very seriously and are immediately looked into by law enforcement agencies," said the Utah Department of Public Safety. "We ask the public to please stay calm as our local law enforcement partners have not verified the validity of these accusations and we are currently looking into the origin of these calls."

Salt Lake City police responded to West High School despite students being off for spring break.

"We will do everything we can to identify the person or persons responsible for this unfounded report. These are not pranks. They put our community in danger," wrote Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

According to SLCPD, the FBI and other law enforcement organizations will be involved in the investigation into the calls.

Students at Spanish Fork High School were evacuated despite the hoax as a measure of precaution.

"Police responded quickly and lock down protocol was immediately put into place. Police have swept the building and have deemed it safe," the Nebo School District wrote.

Despite there being no threat, Ogden High School students have been released to go home for the day.

"We appreciate all who were involved in ensuring our children and teachers are safe!" the school wrote.

While a false call was made to Box Elder High School, the Brigham City Police Department checked and cleared all local schools for threats.

According to the Roy City Police Department, all the calls were made by telephone.

"There's been no actual violence at any of the schools that we've been made aware of," said the Roy City police.

The calls come days after three children and three staff members were shot and killed inside a Nashville school.